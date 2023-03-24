Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $239.09

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.09 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 224.50 ($2.76). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 229 ($2.81), with a volume of 270,806 shares trading hands.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £691.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5,497.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 239.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 225.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

