Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNABY) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on April 24th

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2035 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance

Shares of TNABY stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.70%.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

