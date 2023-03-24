Terra Classic Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $722.50 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $722.50 million and $50.04 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004687 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001139 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003165 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,859,132,007,308 coins and its circulating supply is 5,898,513,880,698 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

