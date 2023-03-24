Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $727.45 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $727.45 million and approximately $69.61 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004704 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001116 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001641 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,859,156,471,526 coins and its circulating supply is 5,899,795,306,707 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

