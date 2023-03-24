Tether 1-Day Volume Hits $40.79 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $78.55 billion and $40.79 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00357159 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,119.91 or 0.25959546 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010139 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 82,091,735,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,486,103,416 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.