Tezos (XTZ) One Day Volume Hits $24.97 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $24.97 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004670 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001103 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003142 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001492 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 953,108,701 coins and its circulating supply is 931,828,499 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.