The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Lessened by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for approximately 2.1% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALL traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,507. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.39. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

