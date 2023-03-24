The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Position Raised by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,084 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Bancorp accounts for about 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Bancorp worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after buying an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,731,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Stock Performance

Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $27.80. 143,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,115. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.64 per share, with a total value of $48,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,755.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,755.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at $902,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,530. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.