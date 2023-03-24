The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Boosted by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.14.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

