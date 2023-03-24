The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 2.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $197.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.14. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.