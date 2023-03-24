The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after buying an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boeing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $197.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.14. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

