The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 119,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 40,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 598,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 6.0 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

