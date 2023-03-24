The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $78.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.78.

DSGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.38.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.