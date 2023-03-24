The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $11.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 995,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

