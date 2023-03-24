The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,441 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 243,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 58,265 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

