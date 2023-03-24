The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

GS stock opened at $314.85 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.51 and a 200 day moving average of $345.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

