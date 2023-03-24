The Graph (GRT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $68.40 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $68.40 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,613,474,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,883,684,062 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

