The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman Sells 44 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $10,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 17th, Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $74,847.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $98,000.00.
  • On Thursday, March 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50.
  • On Monday, February 27th, Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00.
  • On Friday, February 24th, Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60.
  • On Thursday, February 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50.

Hershey Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HSY traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.38. The company had a trading volume of 421,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,702. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $247.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.68.

Hershey (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

