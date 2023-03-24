The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for about 1.0% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kroger by 262.9% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kroger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after purchasing an additional 302,406 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. 2,437,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,299 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,479. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

