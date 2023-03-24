The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 9,058 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $35.41.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,184,000 after buying an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,471,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,409 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,074,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at $20,929,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

