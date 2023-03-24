The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $167.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group traded as low as $119.27 and last traded at $121.07, with a volume of 344643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.13.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

