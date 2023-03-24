The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.5% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.35. The company had a trading volume of 815,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,850. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.27 and its 200-day moving average is $229.92.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

