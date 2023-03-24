The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $27,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,404,000 after acquiring an additional 332,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,824,000 after acquiring an additional 51,490 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,002,000 after acquiring an additional 71,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,852,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,246,000 after acquiring an additional 29,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.40. 46,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,035. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

