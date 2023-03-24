The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $68,000. United Bank raised its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

