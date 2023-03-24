The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,290.00

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,290 ($15.84) and traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($15.84). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($15.84), with a volume of 8,065 shares trading hands.

The Vitec Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £596.66 million and a PE ratio of 23.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,290 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,290.

About The Vitec Group

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

