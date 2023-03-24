Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.11

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 29289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $648.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,301 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,863,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Titan International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,941,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Titan International by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
