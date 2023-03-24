Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Shares Up 2.3%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.87. 241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

Featured Articles

