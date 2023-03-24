TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $34.47

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.47, but opened at $32.54. TORM shares last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 97,171 shares changing hands.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.891 dividend. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $7.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TORM by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TORM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TORM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TORM by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in TORM by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 128,617 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Plc engages in the business of transporting clean and dirty petroleum products. It operates under the Tanker and Marine Exhaust segments. The Tanker segment focuses on the transportation of refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. The Marine Exhaust segment includes developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

