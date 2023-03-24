Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $183.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.78.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TT opened at $182.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.