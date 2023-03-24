Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.65. Transocean shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 3,978,004 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. Clarkson Capital raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Compass Point upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.66.

Transocean Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,685.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 342,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Transocean by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

