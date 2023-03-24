Traxx (TRAXX) Price Reaches $0.0296 on Major Exchanges

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Traxx has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $394,877.54 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Traxx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Traxx has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Traxx Profile

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

