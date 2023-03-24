Tri Star Advisors Inc. Buys 88,693 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,693 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 18.8% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,434 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,085,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,242,000 after acquiring an additional 391,861 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after acquiring an additional 103,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AGG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,466. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

