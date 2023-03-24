Tri Star Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 134,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,391. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.