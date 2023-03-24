Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 418 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,862.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,085.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,916,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,225,000 after buying an additional 1,754,455 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after acquiring an additional 37,786 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 194,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $15,674,000.

Shares of BATS IFRA traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. 172,779 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

