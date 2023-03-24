Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,510,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,651,000 after acquiring an additional 23,653 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $394.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

