Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $100.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.96, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

