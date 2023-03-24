Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 111,443 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

