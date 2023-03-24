Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,540 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
