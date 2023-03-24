Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.34 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 9,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.23, for a total value of $4,211,600.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $440.47 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $601.62. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.29, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

