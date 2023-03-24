Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,318 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,503,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,800,408 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

