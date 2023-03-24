Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Invests $380,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $180.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.56. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $213.25.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

