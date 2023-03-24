Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Calix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Calix Price Performance

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CALX opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.98 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Articles

