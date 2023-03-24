Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,872 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $227,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

SBUX opened at $98.42 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

