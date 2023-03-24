Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000. BlackRock accounts for about 1.0% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $373,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $651.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $788.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $706.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

