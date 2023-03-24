Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in CME Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME opened at $180.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $249.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

