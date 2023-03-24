Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 18,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 66,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Trilogy International Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners, Inc is a wireless telecommunications operator, which engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Bolivia, and Other. The New Zeland geographical segment offers nationwide wireless communication services.

