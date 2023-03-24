Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Trading Down 1.6%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.74). 1,423,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,672,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.76).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Tritax EuroBox Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.79. The company has a market cap of £255.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Tritax EuroBox Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.55%.

In other news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 32,982 shares of Tritax EuroBox stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £21,108.48 ($25,922.24). Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.