tru Independence LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. KB Home makes up approximately 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.21% of KB Home worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in KB Home by 11,077.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Up 1.1 %

KBH traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,304. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. KB Home’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

