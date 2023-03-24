Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $59.00. The stock traded as low as $38.37 and last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 322215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $194,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at $41,604,070.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $194,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,604,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $1,442,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Trupanion Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $2,654,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

