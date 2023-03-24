Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $50.02

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and traded as high as $50.69. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 548 shares changing hands.
Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.46.
About Tsingtao Brewery
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.